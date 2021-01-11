Iowa GOP Chair: Twitter’s Trump Ban is ‘Completely Outrageous’

DES MOINES, Iowa — The social media presence that helped propel President Donald Trump into office and rally a magnitude of fervent supporters behind his ideology no longer exists. Twitter permanently banned the president’s personal account after the deadly insurrection by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

Twitter’s decision has outraged many of the president’s supporters and opened a new debate on the role social media plays in public discourse. Among those who disagree with Twitter’s decision is Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann.

“It is completely outrageous that Twitter would ban the leader of the free world while allowing accounts of Porn Hub, the CCP, and the Ayatollah. Silencing those who disagree with you is un-American, and solves nothing,” Kaufmann said in a statement to WHO 13 News.

Twitter’s ban on Trump does not violate the First Amendment. The First Amendment protects individuals from being censored by the U.S. government. Since social media platforms are private companies, they can censor what people post on their websites.

“Twitter, a private company, made this decision. This is not a violation of First Amendment rights because it’s not the government stopping the president from speaking. It’s a private company not allowing him to use their product,” said Jennifer Konfrst, a journalism professor at Drake University and a Democratic state representative.

“Our social media is free, but they are also free to cut you off if you don’t read the terms of service,” said Michael Bugeja, a journalism professor at Iowa State University. “Get your news from a variety of news sources. Twitter gives affirmation, not information.”

So far, Facebook has suspended the president’s account and Reddit has shut down a popular pro-Trump forum. The app Parler has been removed from Apple’s App Store and it has been banned from the Google Play store. However, experts agree there are other ways for the president to communicate with the masses.

“Twitter is not his only platform. Every other president has been able to communicate with the public without Twitter, so I believe that he has plenty of options out there,” said Konfrst.