Iowa files lawsuit against Biden Administration over vaccine mandate rules

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa’s governor has followed through on a vow to fight the new vaccine mandate rules outlined by the federal government.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is now suing President Joe Biden and other government officials over the mandate that requires employees at businesses with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The lawsuit claims, “This mandate is unconstitutional, unlawful, and unwise. The federal government lacks constitutional authority under its enumerated powers to issue this mandate, and its attempt to do so unconstitutionally infringes on the States’ powers expressly reserved by the Tenth Amendment.”

In a statement released Friday, Reynolds said, “I believe the vaccine is the best defense against COVID-19, but I also firmly believe in Iowans’ right to make healthcare decisions based on what’s best for themselves and their families, and I remain committed to protecting those freedoms. President Biden should do the same.”

Iowa joins 10 other states and a handful of other entities in the lawsuit.

