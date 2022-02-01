DES MOINES, Iowa — Democrats in the Iowa Legislature on Tuesday announced a proposal that would increase funding for public schools to $300 million.

This would be the biggest increase in years for public school funding. Back in 2014, State Supplementary Assistance (SSA) accounted for 4% of the budget and it has been decreasing since. The proposal by the Democrats would be 5%, compared to the governor’s 2.5% proposal.

“This is to help reduce class sizes. This is to help raise pay for teachers. We have to keep teachers in the classroom,” said State Rep. Jennifer Konfrst (D) from Windsor Heights. “This is to focus on new books in the classroom and to support mental health and pandemic recovery.”

The Republican Party controls the Iowa Legislature, so the Democrats’ proposal relies on what the Republicans want to do with funding for education this year.