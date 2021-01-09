Iowa Democratic Party Closes Des Moines Headquarters After Receiving Death Threat

DES MOINES, Iowa — Safety concerns forced the Iowa Democratic Party to clear out of its Des Moines headquarters on Friday after someone made a death threat against staff.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Mark Smith said in a statement the party “received a message threatening the lives of party staff. In response, we immediately closed the Des Moines office headquarters and notified authorities.”

Smith drew comparisons to Wednesday’s violent attacks at the U.S. Capitol.

“The timing of this message shortly followed the events of domestic terrorism we watched unfold at the U.S. Capitol. While the actions of extremists do not reflect the true America, the divisive rhetoric that fuels their lawless actions puts people’s lives at risk and it must end. Now more than ever, our state and nation need to unite to rebuild our fragile democracy together. As we continue to monitor the situation, the safety of our staff remains our top priority,” said Smith.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley called for unity in light of the threat made against the Iowa Democratic Party.

“I’ve been notified of disturbing report of a death threat received yesterday by the Iowa Democratic Party—Threats like this & violence are UNACCEPTABLE We are all Americans & during this difficult time we must come 2gether as 1 nation under God. Love thy neighbor!!!” Grassley wrote on Twitter.