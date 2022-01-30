DES MOINES, Iowa — Child care legislation is nearing debate on the floor of the Iowa House of Representatives. The goal is to get some of the bills through to help with the workforce shortage impacting the state.

One bill would increase the ratios for child care providers in terms of how many kids they can watch. Under the proposed bill, one child care worker could watch seven 2-year-olds, and one worker could watch ten 3-year-olds. A local preschool in Des Moines does not agree with this idea.

“I love my kids. I love my kids so much, but it is a hard, hard job,” said Lizzie Turner, a preschool teacher at Grace Preschool at Grace United Methodist Church. “To think of adding more kids into the classroom just feels disingenuous to the kids that we already have. We are trying to pour everything we have into them.”

The director of the preschool feels the same way. She outlines the ratio they currently follow in the school right now.

“Our ratio generally for 2-year-olds is 1-to-6, but we put three teachers in there,” said Kelley Donnelly, director of Grace Preschool.

The Iowa Association for the Education of Young Children (AEYC) agrees with Grace Preschool. From the day care facilities it represents, this type of legislation seems short term and won’t do anything long term.

“We don’t endorse the ratio increase. We think it puts an increased burden on a child care workforce that is already making poverty wages,” said Jillian Herink, the executive director with Iowa AEYC. “We don’t feel that it is quality care what is being recommended, but we understand where it is coming from.”

Herink added that she is incredibly happy that lawmakers are looking into the problems with child care. She urges state representatives and senators to go down different avenues to solve the problem.

Republican State Rep. Ann Meyer is the sponsor of this specific bill, and she made it clear that this is not a new guideline or ratio mandate. It is just allowing child care facilities to take in more kids if they can.