DES MOINES, Iowa — The teacher shortage in Iowa is something lawmakers want to address this legislative session.

New bills were introduced on Monday focusing on the issue. House File 2085 would establish a new license that the state can issue to applicants who want to get into teaching.

The legislation would create training certification programs for those who are over the age of 26 and have a four-year degree. The goal with this bill is to help people who have quality experience and want to teach not have to go back through school to be able to enter the teaching workforce. A lawmaker said that this would not mean that anyone can go teach through this certification.

“We don’t want to dumb down the way teachers are certified, absolutely not. That reflects on our kids. We have awesome teachers right now and we want to keep it that way,” said State Rep. Sharon Steckman (D) from Mason City. “But I do see that there are people in the workforce doing something else, and they have that life experience and the degree. They just need that training to be able to get into the classroom.”

The teacher shortage is a significant issue for schools across the state. Positions that were sought after years ago are no longer seeing the same type of pull from applicants.

“What I am hearing from schools is ten years ago, 20 years ago you’d have hundreds of people applying for an elementary job and now you might get six,” said State Rep. Dustin Hite (R) from New Sharon. “For high school jobs, you might have one now. That is really what we are hearing.”

HF 2085 is still early on and still needs to go through subcommittee. Another bill going through subcommittee soon is one that would allow students going through teaching programs at colleges and universities to substitute teach when necessary.