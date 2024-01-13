DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird joined Today in Iowa Saturday to discuss the Iowa caucuses this upcoming Monday.

Bird had endorsed former President Donald Trump back in October of last year. She explained her reasoning behind throwing her support behind Trump, along with encouraging Iowans to go out to participate in the caucuses and stay safe with the dangerously cold temperatures set to be here on Monday.

Bird also filed an appeal on Friday to end the injunction blocking the partial enforcement of a district court temporary injunction placed on the new law just last month. She estimated how long the appeal process could take.

You can watch the full interview with WHO 13’s Zach Fisher in the video above.