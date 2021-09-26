INSIDERS: Why Iowa AG Tom Miller defends the state on issues he disagrees with

Part 1: Why Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller defends the state on issues he disagrees with

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is running for an 11th term in office in 2022. Miller, a Democrat, is the longest-serving attorney general in the United States. In seeking another term, Miller says he wants to see through the settlement against opioid manufacturers as well as the investigations into antitrust cases against Google and Facebook.

Defending state laws is one of the primary duties of an attorney general. In doing so, Miller says he sometimes has to put aside his personal opinions for his professional duties.

Part 2: What’s behind Gov. Kim Reynolds’ rising approval rating?

The latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll found that 53% of Iowa adults approve of the job Gov. Kim Reynolds is doing. That’s up from 51% this summer.

Part 3: There’s another challenge to overcome since COVID-19 hit Iowa

A decade ago, the CDC reported that 29% of Iowa adults were considered obese. In 2019, that jumped to 34%. Last year as COVID-19 hit, that rate went up to 36.5%. That meant the Iowa nonprofit the Healthiest State Initiative has more work to do.

