INSIDERS: Where Iowa Democrats Say They Need to Improve After Election Losses

DES MOINES, IOWA – OCTOBER 09: The Iowa State Capitol building is seen on October 09, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Part 1

In Iowa, when it comes to U.S. senators, representatives and state legislators, Republicans have the clear majority.

Janet Petersen has served in the Iowa Legislature the past 20 years, including the last three as the Senate Democrat’s Minority Leader. She is stepping down after seeing her party fail to make meaningful gains at the statehouse. Three other Iowa Democrats, Jackie Norris, Lauren Dillon and Deidre DeJear, joined this week’s Insiders to talk about their efforts throughout this election year.

Part 2

A record 1.7 million Iowans voted in 2020 and largely favored Republicans. The three Iowa Democrats discussed where they think their party needs to improve moving forward.

Part 3

Urbandale Republican Chris Hagenow is a former state representative who now serves as vice president for Iowans for Tax Relief. Hagenow talked about why he thinks the Republicans found success on Election Day and expanded their majority in the Iowa House.

Part 4

WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price looks Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new rules for requiring face masks.