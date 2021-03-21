INSIDERS: Miller-Meeks Visits US-Mexico Border Amid Migrant Surge

Migrants who had been in Mexico under the Migrant Protection Protocols, or the “Remain in Mexico” program, enter the United States at the Paso del Norte Bridge in El Paso, Texas on March 10, 2021. (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

Part 1

First-term Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks joined a dozen other U.S. House Republicans to visit El Paso, Texas. There has been a surge in migrants seeking asylum as they cross the southern border. Here’s what Miller-Meeks said about what she witnessed during her visit.

Part 2

Iowa City software developer Brian Finley struggled to find COVID-19 vaccine appointments for his family, so he created Iowa Vaccine Alerts on Twitter to track local sites for appointments and then immediately notify followers. The account is gaining thousands of followers each week after helping many Iowans find access to elusive COVID-19 vaccines.

Part 3

Dr. Seuss Enterprises will stop publishing six of the author’s books after people complained about racist imagery. For the time being, you can’t check out any of the books at the Carroll Public Library, but you can still read them inside. That’s because some people have been taking the books from libraries across the country and selling them online for big money.

Part 4

Miller-Meeks returns for this week’s Insiders Quick 6.