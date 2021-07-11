INSIDERS: Joni Ernst supports Iowa governor’s decision to deploy state troopers to US-Mexico border

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks to reporters following a Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Part 1: Joni Ernst supports Iowa governor’s decision to deploy state troopers to US-Mexico border

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds approved sending about two dozen state troopers to the U.S.-Mexico border, following a request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

Republicans have criticized the influx of migrants at the southern border of the United States since President Joe Biden took office. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported that it stopped 180,034 migrants at the border in May, the highest in two decades.

All five of Iowa’s Republicans serving in Congress have visited the border to focus on increased security.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst said she supports Reynolds’ decision to deploy state troopers to the southern border, arguing the need for increased security.

Part 2: The potential Iowa Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate

It remains to be seen whether 87-year-old Chuck Grassley will run for re-election in the U.S. Senate in 2022.

In May, former Crawford County Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer became the first Democrat to jump into Iowa’s U.S. Senate race. Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer and Vice Admiral Michael Franken are other potential Democratic candidates receiving attention.

Part 3: Is it Rob Sand’s time to run for governor?

Rep. Ras Smith of Waterloo is first Democrat to throw his name into the hat for Iowa’s governor seat. Gov. Kim Reynolds has not yet officially said whether she is seeking re-election in 2022.

There’s been speculation that Rob Sand will join the gubernatorial race. The 38-year-old Democrat currently serves as Iowa’s state auditor.

