INSIDERS: How Jasper County’s Auditor is Keeping Early Voting Secure

Part 1

More Iowans than ever before have voted early this election. Long lines have been common in Polk County, while other county auditors have also had to deal with their own early voting surge. Jasper County Auditor Dennis Parrott talked about how they are handling that surge and keeping the votes secure.

Part 2

Dr. Kelly Winfrey serves as the coordinator of research and outreach for the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University. Her research focuses on political communication and gender. New research conducted by Winfrey shows that independent women voters are leaning toward Biden this election.

Part 3

Women outnumbered men in the last presidential election by about ten million. That’s about three times the population of Iowa. More women are also running for office. This year marks 100 years since women in the United States won the right to vote. WHO 13’s Jannay Towne looked back at the long fight for women’s suffrage.

Part 4

In the Insiders Quick 6, WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price looks at the findings from the latest Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll.