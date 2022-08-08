The Insiders Part 1

DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson, 1st District Republican from Marion, has joined with more than a dozen other Republicans in calling for a “Sunset Act.” Hinson said that both Democratic and Republican administrations in the past have overstepped their authority. She wants Congress to have the responsibility to look at actions after 10 years. If Congress doesn’t reauthorize the action/program, then it would end.

Here is the bill.

The Insiders, Part 2

Barack Obama and Pete Buttigieg both won the Iowa Caucuses during their presidential campaigns on their way to Washington, D.C. Obama won his party’s nomination after winning the caucuses in 2008. Buttigieg did not but President Joe Biden ended up naming him U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

Lis Smith worked for both candidates. In her new book, “Any Given Tuesday: A Political Love Story,” Smith shares what it’s like working on political campaigns, including what happens when her personal life becomes part of the story.

The Insiders Part 3

Democratic strategist Lis Smith looks at the recent statewide vote in Kansas–where voters reaffirmed the legal constitutional right to an abortion–and what role the issue of abortion rights could have in Iowa’s general election this November.

Lis Smith does this week’s Insiders Quick 6.