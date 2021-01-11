Governor Reynolds Looks at What’s Ahead for 2021 Legislative Session

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reacts as she updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the Statehouse, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool)

Part 1

Monday begins the new legislative session in Iowa, and Gov. Kim Reynolds will work with a newly strengthened Republican majority in the legislature. Tuesday night, for the first time, she will give an evening Condition of the State Address rather than the traditional morning speech while many are at work or school.

Reynolds discussed what’s ahead for the 2021 legislative session.

Part 2

Americans attacked their own Capitol building last week. Iowa’s congressional delegation received emergency warnings from federal law enforcement to take shelter as the rioters forced their way through the building. Iowa’s four U.S. House members shared their experiences.

Part 3

Iowans have heard a familiar voice for decades on their radio, but that voice left the radio for nearly two months. COVID-19 put Mike Devine in the hospital for nearly a week and kept him off of KVFD Radio in the Fort Dodge area for nearly two months. The experience left Devine thinking about his community and his own mortality.

Part 4

In the Insiders Quick 6, WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price looks at the top issues for this year’s legislative session.