INSIDERS: Ernst Talks Iowa’s Vaccination Effort, Stimulus Relief, $15 Minimum Wage and More

Part 1

President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package would provide $1,400 payments to most adults, extend $400 weekly federal unemployment benefits until September and provide $20 billion for COVID-19 vaccinations nationwide. It would also provide more money for schools and state and local governments. Sen. Joni Ernst agrees that more help is needed, but she said payments should be targeted at Americans who need the money the most.

Part 2

Ernst voted to acquit former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial. She rejected the constitutionality of the trial because Trump was no longer in office. However, she said she still may not have voted to convict Trump even if he was still in office.

Part 3

Record cold and a lot of snow can test commitment. Here’s how Ernst’s 99 county yearly tour rolls on.

Part 4

In the Insiders Quick 6, Ernst discussed her positions on student loan debt and early voting and gave her prediction on whether Sen. Chuck Grassley will run for reelection.