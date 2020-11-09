INSIDERS: Eddie Andrews on ‘changing the narrative’ as a Black Republican in the Iowa House

Eddie Andrews and Betty Andrews on WHO 13’s The Insiders (WHO 13)

Part 1

Election Day 2020 showed that Iowa is a “red” state. President Donald Trump won easily again in Iowa and the Republican Party expanded its majority in the Iowa House of Representatives.

Republican Eddie Andrews is the newly elected representative of House District 39 in the Des Moines metro. He joined Insiders with his wife, Betty Andrews, who is the president of the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP.

Part 2

Eddie Andrews and Betty Andrews talked about where they see each other working together to bring about change in the Iowa Legislature next year.

Part 3

Iowa Republicans already enjoyed the majority at the statehouse, and following Election Day, that majority grew even bigger. Part of that is due to what Linda Upmeyer has helped to create during her 18 years in the Iowa House of Representatives. She was the first woman to ever serve as Speaker of the House in Iowa. Upmeyer explained why she thinks Republicans did so well in Iowa on Election Day.

Part 4

WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price looked at some of the moments that stood out from election night.