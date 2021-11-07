INSIDERS: Do top Iowa Republicans believe Trump’s false election fraud claims?

In this July 7, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Part 1: Do top Iowa Republicans believe Trump’s false election fraud claims?

Former President Donald Trump returned to Iowa last month for the first time since his defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

In front of thousands of supporters at his rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, Trump repeated false claims of widespread voter fraud that he says cost him the election.

In the year since the presidential election, Trump has failed to convince Congress, courts, law enforcement or his former vice president that he really did beat Biden. Many of Trump’s claims have been debunked, and Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department did not uncover evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have changed the outcome of the election.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson and U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks all joined Trump on stage at his Des Moines rally and praised him. However, none of them told the crowd that Trump actually won the election.

Reynolds has previously acknowledged that Biden legitimately won the presidential election. It’s also important to note that Iowa’s entire Congressional delegation voted to certify Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over Trump on Jan. 6.

WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price spoke with two Iowa congresswomen who stood by Trump at his rally. Price asked Republicans Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks whether they believe Trump actually won the election instead of Joe Biden. Here’s what they said.

Part 2: Iowa State professor who researches elections gets elected

Dr. Kelly Winfrey is an assistant professor within Iowa State University’s Greenlee School of Journalism and Mass Communication and is part of the faculty with the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics.

Winfrey wrote a book on how and why women vote. This year, to her surprise, she became a candidate and won a seat on the Ames School Board.

Part 3: The Legacy of an Iowa icon

Neal Smith served in the U.S. House from 1959-1995, longer than any Iowan in history. Smith was a Democrat, but Iowa’s two longest serving U.S. senators, Republican Chuck Grassley and Democrat Tom Harkin, both say Smith mentored them.

WHO 13’s Andy Fales shows what the congressman meant to his community beyond politics.

Insiders Quick 6

Dave Price has some additional thoughts about Neal Smith, Iowa’s school board elections and more in the Insiders Quick 6.

