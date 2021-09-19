INSIDERS: Democratic candidate for Iowa Secretary of State ‘fed up’ with GOP voting restrictions

Linn County Auditor Joel Miller listens to arguments during a hearing in Linn County District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette via AP, Pool)

Part 1

Linn County Auditor Joel Miller has launched his campaign for Iowa Secretary of State in 2022. Miller, a Democrat, has served as the auditor in Linn County since 2007.

Miller earned headlines when he was sued by President Donald Trump’s campaign in 2020 after he sent out absentee ballot request forms with some of the voter’s personal information already filled in.

“I brought the fight to the Trump administration when they tried to make it harder for Iowans to vote and now I’m ready to take on and defeat Trump’s favorite Secretary of State,” Miller said in his campaign announcement.

Miller told WHO 13 News he was motivated to run for Secretary of State after the Iowa Legislature passed a Republican-backed measure earlier this year shortening the early voting period.

“I got fired up when I was sued by Trump in 2020,” said Miller. “And then to add insult to injury, the [Iowa] Legislature passed a bunch of voting laws that restricted voting for Iowans … I’m fed up with more restrictions on voting rights in Iowa.”

Miller said his mission as Iowa Secretary of State would be to help implement changes that increase access to the ballot box and “make voting easy again.”

Part 2: Only 38% of small business owners believe US is heading in right direction, survey finds

Small business owners are concerned about the direction of the country, the increased number of people sick with COVID-19, higher costs for goods and services, and the continued struggles to hire people. Those are the findings of Goldman Sachs’ national survey through its 10,000 Small Businesses Voices initiative.

Only 38% of small businesses surveyed nationally believe the country is heading in the right direction — down 29% since June. And a lack of workers remains a big source of stress.

Part 3: School mask mandates remain polarizing in Iowa

Parents in Waukee and Ankeny threatened to pull kids out of school and essentially defund the districts by removing the dollars used to educate them, all in protest of mask mandates. Some Republicans say it should remain up to parents about whether kids wear masks in schools.

Insiders Quick 6: Joel Miller

Joel Miller, Democratic candidate for Iowa Secretary of State, returns for this Insiders Quick 6.

