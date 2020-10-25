INSIDERS: Branstad, Vilsack on Whether Trump’s Handling of the Pandemic Will Hurt His Reelection Chances

President Trump holds up his face mask during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Part 1

Of Iowa’s four congressional districts, we know two things for sure. The second district and fourth district will have new members of Congress. Second district Democrat Dave Loebsack is retiring after 14 years. Fourth district Republican Steve King is leaving after 18 years after Randy Feenstra defeated him in the June primary.

The fourth district has 39 counties, which more than the other three districts. It is largely the northwest part of the state but stretches across the state toward the eastern border, stopping at Chickasaw County, and it stretches south near Omaha.

Republican Randy Feenstra and Democrat J.D. Scholten hope to serve this district as the next congressman. Here is a key moment from their debate on WHO 13 when they had the chance to question each other.

Part 2

Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad is back in Iowa campaigning for President Donald Trump after leaving his post as U.S. ambassador to China. WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price asked Branstad about whether the president’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic will hurt his chances of getting reelected.

Part 3

Here’s what former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack sees happening in Iowa that makes him optimistic for Election Day.

Part 4

In the Quick 6, Dave Price looks at the push to vote early and if a VIP visitor could make the big difference for Joe Biden in Iowa on Election Day.