INSIDERS: Axne Advocates for Mobile Vaccine Clinics to Immunize Iowans Faster

Iowa is worse than almost every state in the percentage of eligible residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne says mobile vaccination clinics funded through the latest COVID-19 relief bill could help get more Iowans immunized faster.

As Gov. Kim Reynolds stood at the podium at a press conference this past Thursday, she learned that the CDC reported only Illinois and Utah were slower than Iowa at fully vaccinating residents. Other states have used large vaccination clinics to immunize bigger groups of people faster. Some Iowa counties have done that but not the state. WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price asked her what would change that.

Governor Reynolds wants motor fuel to have at least 10% ethanol or 11% biodiesel. She would make $10 million available each year for retailers to upgrade infrastructure like tanks and pumps to handle the higher blends. The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association thinks this would push retailers to provide E15, which only about one in eight retailers in Iowa offer. FUELIowa President/CEO Ronald Langston says the governor’s goal is admirable but that she should have included his industry in the brainstorming.

Will Congresswoman Cindy Axne run for reelection in the U.S. House of Representatives, run for U.S. Senate or run for Iowa governor? She discussed her future in the Insiders Quick 6.