INSIDERS: Ashley Hinson Supports ‘Targeted’ Stimulus Relief to Help Americans Struggling the Most

Part 1

Ashley Hinson, a candidate for Congress in Iowa’s first district, hopes to become the first Iowa Republican woman to ever serve in the U.S. House of Representatives. Hinson was born in Des Moines, anchored on television in Cedar Rapids and now serves in the Iowa Statehouse.

Congress has argued back and forth for the last few months over another stimulus package to help millions of families suffering economically during the COVID-19 crisis. Here is what Hinson says Congress should do next to help those who are struggling the most.

Part 2

Bloomberg is among the media outlets reporting that former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will help Kamala Harris prepare for her vice-presidential debate by playing the role of Vice President Mike Pence. When he is not doing that, Buttigieg, among other things, is working to help Democrat Theresa Greenfield defeat Republican Sen. Joni Ernst.

Part 3

Americans seem to be losing faith in the safety of a possible COVID-19 vaccine. In April, a Pew Research Center poll found that 72 percent said they would get vaccine when available. However, that dropped to 51 percent in the poll earlier this month.

Dr. Ben Carson, the former brain surgeon turned Republican presidential candidate who now serves as U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, came to Des Moines this past week. WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price asked Carson about Americans who worry the Trump administration is rushing a virus vaccine and it may not be safe.

Part 4

One party in Iowa is showing some growing enthusiasm for Election Day.