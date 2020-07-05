Insiders 7/5/20: How the Push for Racial Equality Could Influence Iowa’s Prominent U.S. Senate Race

Black Lives Matter protesters rally outside Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office, Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Reynolds says she has plenty of time to draft and sign an executive order enabling felons to vote in Iowa before the November election. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Black Lives Matter demonstrations have continued across Iowa into the Independence Day weekend. Police reform and criminal justice reform are among the issues part of the overall political environment in the state with just four months to go until the general election in November. Iowa State University professor Dr. Kelly Winfrey talked about how the push for racial equality could impact Iowa’s prominent U.S. Senate race.

President Donald Trump began the ongoing trade war with China because he wants trade deals that better benefit the U.S and protect the U.S. from China stealing trade secrets. There’s been no deal so far and consumers have seen prices go up as tariffs increased. Trump has criticized Joe Biden when he was vice president under President Barack Obama for failing to negotiate better deals with China and he has repeatedly called Biden “Sleepy Joe.” Dave Price spoke one-on-one with Biden last summer about the trade war and Trump’s nickname for him.

President Trump found thousands of empty seats in Tulsa when he rallied there last month as COVID-19 cases increased. Some people who don’t support the president also requested tickets and then didn’t show up. A Fort Dodge woman was part of a social media movement to influence that.

An Iowa grandmother with thousands of followers on TikTok is using social media to escape politics. She uses it as a way to encourage support and unity for young people. WHO 13’s Samantha Gronlund and photojournalist Mike Borland shared the story of Granny Coy of Des Moines.

Dave Price looked at how much attention your TV is getting from Democrats and Republicans this campaign season.