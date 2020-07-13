Insiders 7/12/20: Can $50 Million Boost Iowans’ Mental Health During the Pandemic?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Last week Gov. Kim Reynolds announced $50 million in funding for mental health and substance abuse treatments.

The funding, which is coming from the federal CARES Act, will be divided up. $30 million is going toward ongoing mental health services for children and adults and to help cover the increased need for the services due to the pandemic. The remaining $20 million is earmarked for mental health providers and substance abuse treatment.

Two mental health advocates discussed whether the funding can help address the strain of the pandemic on Iowans’ mental health.

Dustin Honken is one of Iowa’s most notorious mass murderers. He ran a methamphetamine drug operation in the 90s. After a dealer talked to authorities, Honken killed him, along with the man’s girlfriend, her two daughters and another drug dealer.

Honken is scheduled to die by lethal injection on July 17 at the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. The bishop of Des Moines joined bishops from Dubuque, Davenport and Sioux City in asking President Donald Trump to intervene. Here’s why.

In the next two weeks, Iowa families should know how schools plan to resume classes for the upcoming school year. Iowans told us how they want schools to resume teaching this fall.

A lot has happened over the past 40 years. For Sen. Chuck Grassley, something is about to not happen. It’s part of this week’s Insiders Quick Six.