Insiders 6/7/20: The Impact of George Floyd’s Death in Iowa So Far

A crowd marches through downtown Des Moines, Iowa, following a night of protest over the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Brian Powers/The Des Moines Register via AP )

DES MOINES, Iowa — So much has happened since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Thousands of Iowans have marched day after day demanding change. Protesters want lawmakers to ensure that African Americans get treated equally in every aspect of life. Here’s a look at some of the discussions that have taken place in Iowa since Floyd’s death.

U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne shared her thoughts on the George Floyd protests in Iowa and what needs to be done moving forward to address the concerns of protesters.

