Insiders 6/28/20: Looking Ahead to Iowa’s Historic U.S. Senate Race

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has a historic two-women matchup for U.S. Senate with Republican incumbent Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield.

Kelly Winfrey, an assistant professor at Iowa State University, explained why the matchup will likely attract a lot of national attention.

The COVID-19-led recession may have hit bigger cities first, but smaller communities are now suffering. Ernie Goss, professor of economics at Creighton University, talked about what he wants to see happen next to help repair the economy.

Iowa school districts have a tough decision coming up on July 1. That is the day districts have to notify the state of their return-to-learn plans for the fall. Predicting what COVID-19 will be like in the fall is posing challenges for Iowa’s education leaders.

Dave Price has a prediction about the presidential election in this week’s Quick 6.