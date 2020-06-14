Insiders 6/14/20: The Experiences of a Black Journalist in Iowa; Reynolds on Protests at Her Doorstep

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s not easy to stand up in public and open up about some of the worst things that have happened to you, but that’s what Ty Rushing did when he told stories of his experiences with racism.

Rushing grew up in Kansas City, then moved to Iowa to work in the newspaper business. He now serves as managing editor at the N’West Iowa REVIEW. He joined Insiders from his newsroom in Sheldon.

Two-thirds of Americans say the use of marijuana should be legal, according to Pew Research Center. Black Lives Matter wants marijuana decriminalized in Iowa and wants previous marijuana convictions expunged from a person’s record. However, Gov. Kim Reynolds says she does not support that.

Demonstrators wanted a face-to-face conversation with Gov. Reynolds. They came to her door at the Iowa Statehouse and previously gathered on the front lawn of Terrace Hill. Reynolds said she respects their protests but she can’t meet with everyone who stops by unannounced.

Dave Price has an Iowa State Fair prediction and more in this week’s Quick Six.