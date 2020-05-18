Insiders 5/17/20: Senate Candidate Michael Franken Proposes Alternative to Stimulus Checks for Americans

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic Senate candidate Michael Franken is a retired Navy vice admiral who wants to unseat Senator Joni Ernst.

Franken was part of the response effort to the Ebola outbreak in Africa during his time in the Navy. He discussed what the state needs to do better to manage the spread of COVID-19. He also proposed an alternative plan to help Americans struggling financially due to the pandemic.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate wants you to vote absentee so it’s not so crowded at the polls during this COVID-19 outbreak. Pate beat Democrat Brad Anderson in the 2014 election, but now Anderson is joining Pate in the effort to promote absentee voting.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she would reopen much of the state before she knew whether the $26 million Test Iowa initiative proved it could produce accurate tests or deliver 3,000 additional daily tests. She admits results haven’t been as fast as promised.

In the Quick 6, Dave Price takes a look at the economic impact of COVID-19 by the numbers.