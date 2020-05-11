Insiders 5/10/20: Republican Challengers Want Steve King Out of Congress

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four Republican challengers no longer want Representative Steve King to serve in Congress.

State Senator Randy Feenstra is one of the four candidates challenging King in the June 2 primaries and just snagged the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. He explained why he wants to replace King in Congress.

Former State Representative Jeremy Taylor is another Republican who wants to serve the 4th Congressional district in Washington over King. Taylor argued that his background would help him better serve the district.

Governor Kim Reynolds has shifted to canceling some of the previous restrictions the state put on families, businesses and entertainment during the pandemic. U.S. Senate candidate Eddie Mauro says he disagrees with the decision to ease restrictions.

One of the newest state department leaders shared appreciation for the teachers who helped to get her where she is now.