INSIDERS: 2020 General Election Preview

What the Polls Say in Iowa

Election Day 2020 is nearly here, and Iowa is once again a battleground state. Two polls released last week yielded conflicting results about the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in Iowa.

The October Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll showed Biden leading Trump 50% to 46% in Iowa. The new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll has the president leading Biden 48% to 41%.

Mike Mahaffey, a former Republican candidate for Congress, and Jerry Crawford, a Democratic strategist, talked about what these polls could mean for Iowa.

Presidential and U.S. Senate Projections

The U.S. Senate race between Democrat Theresa Greenfield and Republican Sen. Joni Ernst is one of the most hotly contested races in the country.

Greenfield, a property management executive, holds a six-point lead (51% to 45%) over incumbent Ernst, according to the latest Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll. However, the new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows Ernst leading 46% to 42% over Greenfield.

Mahaffey and Crawford talked about who is favored between Trump and Biden and why the Senate race is a toss up.

U.S. House Projections

Four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs in Iowa. Democrats currently hold three of the seats.

1 st Congressional District – Democrat Abby Finkenauer/Republican Ashley Hinson

Congressional District – Democrat Abby Finkenauer/Republican Ashley Hinson 2 nd Congressional District – Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks/Democrat Rita Hart

Congressional District – Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks/Democrat Rita Hart 3 rd Congressional District – Democrat Cindy Axne/Republican David Young

Congressional District – Democrat Cindy Axne/Republican David Young 4th Congressional District – Republican Randy Feenstra/Democrat J.D. Scholten Mahaffey and Crawford previewed each of the four races and gave their projections.

Iowa Legislature

There is a lot of attention surrounding the contentious national campaigns, but in Iowa there is a chance for a shift in power at the statehouse. After four years of Republican control in the Iowa House of Representatives, Senate and governor’s office, Democrats think they have a chance at flipping the House in November.