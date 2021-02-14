INSIDERS: 1-on-1 With House Speaker Pat Grassley on Iowa’s COVID-19 Recovery

Part 1

Pat Grassley is in his second year as Iowa House Speaker. The strain of the COVID-19 pandemic is carrying over from most of his first year. Schools, food banks, small businesses, renters and parents have also suffered that strain. WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price asked him whether lawmakers should devote more state resources to help them out.

Iowa Republicans are looking at a series of educational reforms in the Iowa Legislature such as using tax money to send some students to private schools, requiring schools to allow students to learn in the classroom and assisting charter schools. Dave Price asked Grassley what is likely to happen this session.

Iowa’s nearly 300 pharmacies face a daunting challenge helping to get you vaccinated against COVID-19. Not everyone is eligible and there already isn’t nearly enough supply. The Iowa Pharmacy Association’s CEO explains what’s ahead.

Grassley is back in the seat for the Insiders Quick 6.