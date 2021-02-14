‘I Think He’s Running for Reelection,’ Chuck Grassley’s Grandson/Iowa House Speaker Says

DES MOINES, Iowa — Longtime U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, a New Hartford Republican, hasn’t announced whether he would seek another term in office in 2022 when he turns 89, but his grandson, Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, told WHO 13 that he expects his grandfather to run again.

When asked if the senior Grassley has shared his plans with his grandson, Pat Grassley responded, “As I sit here right now, I think my grandfather is going to be running for reelection and I have not been led to believe anything otherwise.”

Chuck Grassley is serving his seventh term in the U.S. Senate after getting elected in 1980. He previously served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and eight terms in the Iowa House of Representatives.

He is the eight oldest person to serve as a senator.

Speculation is that Pat Grassley would run for the Senate seat if his grandfather retires. When asked about that possibility, Pat Grassley said, “I think he’s running for reelection, so hopefully we won’t have to worry about that for a long time.”

One state senator isn’t waiting for Grassley’s decision. State Sen. Jim Carlin, a Republican from Sioux City, plans to announce on Monday that he will run for the U.S. Senate.