'I Made the Decision to Get Vaccinated,' Says Iowa Doctor/Congresswoman in New Video

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Second District Congresswoman from Ottumwa, has joined a new effort to convince adults to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Tuesday, a group called GOP Doctors released a new video that featured Miller-Meeks — an ophthalmologist — and other Republican medical professionals in Congress urging people to get immunized.

“I made the choice to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” Miller-Meeks said in the video as she begins a series of testimonials from Republican lawmakers.

Here’s the full video:

A Monmouth University Poll released last month showed that nearly half of Republicans said that they did not plan to get vaccinated. That concerns health providers who believe that resistance will hamper efforts to immunize a high enough percentage of Americans to reach herd immunity for the virus.

Miller-Meeks has previously vaccinated residents in her Congressional district, while encouraging more people to get immunized.

