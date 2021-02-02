‘I Can’t Think of a Single Quarrel,’ Grassley Says During Vilsack Hearing

WASHINGTON — Tom Vilsack has sat through hearings before during his time in Washington, D.C. Although, this time he wasn’t actually physically in the same room with the U.S. senators questioning him Tuesday.

Vilsack appeared remotely before members of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee for a nearly four-hour hearing. It’s the next step before Vilsack can return at the nation’s U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. Vilsack previously served two terms under President Barack Obama. President Joe Biden nominated Vilsack to return to the position that oversees nearly 100,000 federal employees.

Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat, swore in Vilsack for the start of the hearing. “I do,” Vilsack responded when asked if he would swear to answer truthfully.

During the hearing, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican, praised his relationship with Vilsack. “I have a long relationship with Secretary Vilsack,” Grassley told committee members, some gathered near him and some appearing remotely. “I can’t think of a single quarrel that I’ve had with Governor Vilsack,” he added.

Joni Ernst, the state’s other Republican U.S. senator, pointed out what she called Vilsack’s “unique perspective being from Iowa.”

Ernst also criticized former President Obama and said that he didn’t accomplish enough on behalf of the state’s renewable fuels industry. She expressed concern about President Biden’s executive order that directed efforts to replace the nation’s federal fleet with electric vehicles.

Ernst pressed Vilsack on whether he would push his own agency (if first confirmed for the position by the U.S. Senate) to use electricity rather than renewable fuels. Iowa is the nation’s top ethanol producer. Ernst asked Vilsack if he would “buy Tesla trucks that run on electricity or will you be supporting our farmers and purchasing Ford F150s that run on E-85?”

Vilsack responded to Ernst that he doesn’t see the current situation as that type of singular choice. “I don’t think it’s an either/or,” he said.

He added that he and his wife still have a 2006 Ford Focus and that many other Americans still drive older vehicles, so any emphasis on electric vehicles would not be an immediate switch and that he plans to continue to support Iowa’s renewable fuel production.