Health Care Once Again Key Issue in Axne-Young Debate

JOHNSTON, Iowa — There is a new president, a new Congress and a new election. But Monday night, the Affordable Care Act once again became a key point of disagreement between the two major party candidates running in Iowa’s Third Congressional District.

This time, the roles are reversed. In 2018, Republican David Young was the incumbent U.S. representative from the state’s Third Congressional District and Democrat Cindy Axne was the challenger. In 2020, Axne holds the seat and Young is challenging to get it back.

The two candidates sat down for an hour-long debate on Iowa PBS. Axne reminded Iowans that Young voted multiple times to repeal the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama’s signature piece of legislation that contained a provision that would guarantee that insurers provide coverage for customers with pre-existing conditions. Republicans, who held the majority in the House and Senate and worked under Republican President Donald Trump, failed to pass a replacement for the Affordable Care Act.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule at some point on President Trump’s efforts to eliminate all or part of the Affordable Care Act.

Young countered Axne’s criticism during the debate that he wouldn’t protect Iowans with pre-existing health conditions by saying that he has several relatives with serious health maladies and that he believes in guaranteeing their health insurance coverage. “That’s a broken record,” Young said of her charges, “It’s not gonna work.”

Axne responded, “It absolutely is a broken record because you voted to dismantle the A.C.A.”

Coverage of pre-existing conditions is one of the more popular provisions of the Affordable Care Act, along with allowing young adults to remain on their parents’ insurance until they turn 26.