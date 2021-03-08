Governor Reynolds Signs New Voting Restrictions into Law

DES MOINES, IOWA — Governor Kim Reynolds has signed off on a new law that will limit early voting and Election Day voting hours. The measure was approved four months after Iowa set a voter turnout record in the 2020 elections.

Senate File 413 decreases early voting in Iowa from 29 days to 20 days. Four years ago Iowa had early voting available 40 days before Election Day. Voting will now end at 8:00 pm on Election, one hour earlier than previous.

The measure passed the Republican-controlled Iowa House and Senate without support from any Democrats. Republican State Senator Jim Carlin of Sioux City said during debate on the measure that the majority of elected Republicans in Iowa believe the 2020 election was “stolen” from President Trump. Carlin offered no proof to support these claims. There is no evidence of any widespread voter fraud that would have changed the outcome of the 2020 election. The Trump administration itself labeled the election the most secure in US history.

Governor Reynolds released this statement after signing the bill into law.

“It’s our duty and responsibility to protect the integrity of every election. This legislation strengthens uniformity by providing Iowa’s election officials with consistent parameters for Election Day, absentee voting, database maintenance, as well as a clear appeals process for local county auditors. All of these additional steps promote more transparency and accountability, giving Iowans even greater confidence to cast their ballot.” Governor Kim Reynolds