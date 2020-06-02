Gov. Reynolds: ‘We Have to Implement Systemic Change’

DES MOINES, Iowa — Following three nights of protests and riots in Des Moines, Gov. Kim Reynolds said the voices of protesters are being heard and it is time to enact real change.

Reynolds joined community leaders Monday on the steps of the Iowa State Capitol to call for calm. Late Saturday night, it was the exact spot of a tense standoff between protesters and police. Law enforcement ended up using tear gas to disperse around 300 to 400 protesters who had gathered to protest the death of George Floyd and police brutality.

Reynolds said change needs to happen and commended protesters for using their rights to assemble and push for change. Reynolds said she and the community will need to truly listen to what activists are saying needs to change.

“I know they have been hurt. I know they have a powerful message. We have to do a better job of hearing it. That’s what we’ve been talking about the whole weekend to give them the opportunity. But it’s not just to be heard. It can’t stop there,” said Reynolds. “It’s not just about listening. It’s about then taking action and making sure it’s impactful actions. That it’s actually making a difference.”

The governor and the community leaders all said the majority of protesters around Iowa have been peaceful. But they condemned the rioting, looting and vandalism that has taken place each night this past weekend.

“The lawless acts of a few hijacked that message and endangered the lives of others,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds said demonstrators need to focus their energy on bringing positive change and not destruction.

“Violence is not the answer to this or any problem. We will protect and defend the safety of our people, our homes, our businesses and our communities,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds said under her order the National Guard stands ready to assist the state if the need arises.

Protests continued for a fourth straight day on Monday evening with a rally at the Iowa State Capitol.