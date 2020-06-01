Gov. Reynolds, Local Leaders Holding State Capitol News Conference Monday Afternoon

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a news conference Monday afternoon on the steps of the Iowa Capitol.

Though no official topic was released for the event, a news release from the governor’s office says she will be joined by Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie, Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert, Representative Ako Abdul-Samad and other law enforcement and community leaders.

It is expected the governor will address the civil unrest and violence stemming from recent protests over the death of George Floyd. A Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer has been charged with third degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

The governor’s event is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. and will be streamed on www.who13.com.