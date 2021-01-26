Gov. Reynolds: Biden Was Legitimately Elected President

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds acknowledged that President Joe Biden legitimately won the presidential election but still asserted there are “concerns” about the election process that warrant more examination, even though many allegations of election fraud have already been debunked and ruled out in court.

On WHO 13’s The Insiders, Political Director Dave Price asked Reynolds whether Biden is a legitimately elected president or if he won the election because of fraudulent votes.

“I think he is legitimately elected. I do believe though that there are enough concerns about the integrity of the election process, so I think it benefits everybody to take a look at some of these things that were questioned and put them to bed or just find the answers. I don’t think that’s a bad thing. People need to have confidence in the election process, and it needs to be self-evident. They can’t just be told that it’s safe and secure. We just need to be able to answer some of those questions,” Reynolds said.

Biden defeated incumbent President Donald Trump by more than 7 million popular votes and 74 Electoral College votes. In the months following the election, Trump and his supporters have promoted unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud that allowed Biden to steal the election. Many of these claims have been debunked, and Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department did not uncover evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have changed the outcome of the election.

A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll conducted shortly after the November election found that about half of Republicans believed the election was stolen from Trump because of widespread voter fraud. This is something Trump and his allies were not able to prove in court and lost dozens of election lawsuits in the weeks after the election.

Still, Reynolds continues to assert there are concerns about election integrity that should be addressed, just as she did after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, an event that resulted in five deaths. Reynolds condemned the U.S. Capitol riot and said those involved should be prosecuted, but she still said the claims questioning the integrity of the election should be further examined.

“I don’t care what your politics are or what you believe happened in this election. When you have half of the electorate that feels that maybe something is not valid, then that’s a concern for our republic and we want to do everything we can to address that,” Reynolds said on Jan. 7.

Reynolds, who has been a loyal supporter of Trump, did not criticize him for encouraging his supporters at a rally held before the deadly attack at the Capitol. However, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell did blame Trump for the riot, saying his supporters were fueled by lies about the election.

“The mob was fed lies,” McConnell said. “They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like.”

Associated Press reporting contributed to this story.