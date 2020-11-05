From Journalist to Congresswoman, Ashley Hinson’s Journey to D.C.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Incumbent Democrat Abby Finkenhauer lost her seat in the U.S. House after just one term. Republicans voted in Ashley Hinson to take her place.

Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson is an Iowa native, she grew up in Des Moines and graduated from Valley High School in 2001.

In High School Ashley Hinson’s passion wasn’t politics.

“Music was my passion. I play violin and so I played in the Valley High school orchestra actually played two years in the Des Moines Symphony when I was in high school,” Hinson said.

Hinson went to the University of Southern California and got her degree in journalism.

“Then decide quickly that I wanted to get back to Iowa to raise my family and have my career and I’ve been back in Iowa since 2005,” Hinson said.

She worked as an anchor and reporter for KCRG in Cedar Rapids for more than a decade and then served two terms as a state representative. She said her work as a journalist helps her advocate for her constituents as a politician.

“As a journalist you to build your, your list of sources, right your people that you reach out to and connect with in your community that are experts in their fields and I know I’m not an expert in every field and so that means reaching out to those experts to make good decisions,” Hinson said.

Even though Hinson’s competitor Abby Finkenhauer was leading in the polls for weeks, Hinson said was confident she would come out on top.

“The poll that matters is what I’m feeling on the ground right I think you know when I look at the people I connected with through the district I could tell the support for me was wrong out there, people were willing to engage I was willing to engage with them and that’s what they expected,” Hinson said.

While she still plays her violin every now and then, she said now her passion is people.

“I think my focus is on what I’m hearing from my constituents and making sure I’m listening to them and advocating for them,” Hinson said.

Hinson said as a congresswoman she will prioritize healthcare reform and government transparency