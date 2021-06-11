Former VP Pence headlining Iowa fundraiser for Rep. Feenstra in July

In his first public speech since leaving office, former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a dinner hosted by Palmetto Family on Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Former Vice President Mike Pence has been announced as the headliner at a fundraiser for Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra.

The event is called the Feenstra Family Picnic and is being held on July 16th at the Dean Family Classic Car Museum in Sioux Center.

Feenstra is in his first term in Congress representing Iowa’s 2nd District. He defeated incumbent Steve King in the Republican Primary and Democrat challenger J.D. Scholten in the 2020 general election.

“Congressman Feenstra has a proven record of fighting to secure our borders, protect our God-given liberties enshrined in the Constitution, champion Iowa’s farmers, and cut taxes for Iowa’s working families,” said Pence. “I am honored to help Randy kick-off the inaugural Feenstra Family Picnic in July.”

The proceeds from ticket sales for the event go toward Feenstra's campaign