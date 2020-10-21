Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Campaigns for Ernst in Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, stopped in West Des Moines on Wednesday to campaign for Republican Sen. Joni Ernst.

Gov. Kim Reynolds also joined Haley at the event.

The former U.S. ambassador explained that if Ernst loses her seat to Democratic Challenger Theresa Greenfield, there could be a shift of power in the U.S. Senate.

“All eyes are on Iowa because it is the 51st vote,” said Haley. “We look at what Joni Ernst has done. She’s fought for people in Iowa in Washington and she has passed legislation that said Congress should not get special interest tax credits if the people of Iowa don’t get it. She passed that. She’s fought and said that Congress doesn’t get paid if they don’t pass a budget. She’s a fiscal hawk but she remembers what it means to be back here at home.”

WHO 13 News reached out to Greenfield’s campaign to inquire if they plan to fly-in a notable supporter to Iowa before Election Day.

In a statement, a spokesperson from Greenfield’s campaign wrote:

“Senator Ernst is relying on a desperate push from out-of-state politicians because she can’t run on her failed record of selling out Iowa by voting against health care protections for 1.3 million Iowans and threatening to gamble Social Security on Wall Street, while still struggling from her humiliating failure to even know the price of a bushel of soybeans. Theresa has the momentum in this race because she’s able to connect with Iowans directly, and earn their support based on the strength of her own real-life experiences and her commitment to putting Iowa first in Washington.”

Haley also campaigned in Johnson County on Wednesday.