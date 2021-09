President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport on Monday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former President Donald Trump will return to Iowa in October to hold a rally in Des Moines.

Trump will speak at the Iowa State Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. Doors will open for the event at 2 p.m.

Trump last visited Iowa for a rally in Dubuque in November 2020, two days before the presidential election.