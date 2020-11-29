Former Longtime State Sen. Eugene Fraise Dies From COVID-19 Complications

DES MOINES, IOWA – OCTOBER 09: The Iowa State Capitol building is seen on October 09, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa — Former longtime State Sen. Eugene Fraise died from COVID-19 complications in West Burlington on Friday, according to his obituary. He was 88 years old.

Fraise was born and raised in the rural West Point area. He served in the Iowa Senate for 27 years, becoming the longest-serving state senator from District 42 in southeast Iowa. Fraise also served as Lee County Supervisor for seven years before that.

“Gene’s life was one of dedication to his family and friends, farming and serving the people of Iowa,” Fraise’s obituary said. “Serving the people of Iowa was his calling and a source of great pride. He was particularly proud of being instrumental in the building of the 61 Bypass, the Bridgeport Bridge project and serving as the only non-lawyer judiciary committee head in the history of the state of Iowa. Above all, he seen his family as being his greatest achievement. To them, he walked on water.”

Fraise survived by his wife of 70 years, three sons, 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren, among others.

Fraise will be buried at Fairview Cemetery in rural Fort Madison.