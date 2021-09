Jill Biden speaks during a Back to School Tour at Shortlidge Academy in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 1, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa — First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Iowa on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Biden will join Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne at Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny to promote the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan and Build Back Better agenda.

The event at DMACC is set for 3:45 p.m. Attendance will be limited.

Biden is an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College, where she has worked since 2009.