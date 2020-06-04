Felon Voting Rights Bill Passes in Iowa House

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa House of Representatives has passed a bill that automatically restores voting rights for felons, with restrictions.

Senate File 2348 would automatically grant felons the right to vote after serving their sentence, upon paying all restitution they owe victims before getting the right restored.

At least six Democratic representatives voiced concerns over the bill before Wednesday’s vote.

District 89 Democrat State Representative Monica Kurth said, “I’m angry that we are even considering this bill today in this chamber where the rights of Iowans should be a top consideration. This bill is alarmingly discriminatory, because it once again favors those with the money to pay off the fines over those with little money.”

The bill does not apply to people who are convicted of murder, rape, child endangerment resulting in death, and felony or voter fraud.

District 73 Republican State Representative Bobby Kauffman said the bill is fair.

“We aren’t talking about a late water bill. We are talking about somebody who hurt someone. We are talking about someone who potentially killed someone, not just some dismissive bill they can’t pay,” Kauffman said.

The bill passed on a vote of 51 yay and 44 nay.

The bill passed the Iowa Senate in early March before the session was put on hold.