‘Facts don’t back up what’s coming out of his mouth,’ former supporter Chris Christie says of Donald Trump

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate, said there is no evidence that fraud cost Donald Trump re-election as president in 2020 and he wishes Trump would quit claiming that it did. Christie supported Trump’s campaign. But he said that he has used his former skills as a prosecutor to examine the 2020 election and believes that Joe Biden, not Trump, won the election.

Christie, who confirmed to WHO 13 News that he is considering another run for president, said that the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building was an attempt to “force folks to overturn the election.”

That attack injured at least 140 law enforcement members and led to more than 750 arrests when Trump supporters stormed through with some of them threatening violence to former Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.