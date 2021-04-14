Ernst Offers Support to Bill Creating More Transparency in Cattle Market

WASHINGTON D.C. — Iowa senator Joni Ernst says she will support a bill that would increase transparency in the cattle market.

This bipartisan bill will require that a minimum of 50 percent of a meat packer’s weekly volume be purchased on the open market. That way independent producers would be able to see what they are paying for cattle.

Ernst is the co-sponsor of a bill that was introduced by fellow Iowa senator Charles Grassley and Jon Tester of Montana.

Ernst says these types of bills will protect Iowa farmers.

“What we’ll see is a little bit of push back of course, coming from different areas of the United States. Animal agriculture is a little different and how they handle their markets and of course, you see those beef producers maybe in Texas or Oklahoma that have a different thought on how it should be handled. But I support both the initiatives of Chuck Grassley and Deb Fischer and I think it works quite well for those that are producing cattle across the Midwest,” said Ernst.

The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association is also on board with the bill saying, it will help producers make more informed decisions.