 

WATCH: Ernst, Greenfield Face Off in Senate Debate on WHO 13

Ernst Greenfield Debate

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa — It is one of the most hotly contested Senate races in the country. Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield squared off on Oct. 3 for their second debate of the 2020 election at WHO 13 Studios in Des Moines.

Debate segments

Watch the full debate below

Part 1

Part 2

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News