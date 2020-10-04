Ernst-Greenfield Debate: The Candidates Ask Each Other to Apologize

DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield met on Oct. 3 for their second debate of the 2020 election at WHO 13 Studios in Des Moines.

Near the end of the debate, Ernst and Greenfield got the chance to ask each other a question.

Greenfield asked Ernst if she will apologize to health care workers for questioning whether government statistics on coronavirus infections and deaths have been inflated.

Ernst asked Greenfield if she will apologize for her involvement in the Apple Valley development project that displaced retailers from the shopping center.