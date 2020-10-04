Ernst-Greenfield Debate: Rural Iowa Issues and The Affordable Care Act

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2020 U.S. Senate election will be a referendum on issues big and small, from the a global pandemic to the quality of Iowa’s highways and rural bridges.

On Oct. 3, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and challenger Theresa Greenfield met for their second debate in their U.S. Senate race, one month before election day, at WHO 13 Studios in Des Moines.

The 2020 elections will again be a referendum on America’s health care system. The Affordable Care Act remains law, but its future could be decided based on the balance of the U.S. Senate after Election Day. Should the ACA be replaced, repealed or improved? Ernst and Greenfield address how health care laws need to change and the impact that will have on rural Iowans.

That includes improving rural broadband as more Iowans rely on telehealth during the pandemic. The candidates discussed how they will improve that infrastructure and the larger infrastructure of rural Iowa including hundreds of bridges in need of repair.